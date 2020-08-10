AGR dues: SC to hear telcos today

AGR dues case: SC to hear telcom companies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2020, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 14:23 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court will hear the case on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues of telecom companies which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah had on July 20 reserved the verdict on the issue of timeline for staggered payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies.

The top court, which on June 18 had asked the telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone to file their books of accounts for last ten year and give a reasonable time frame for paying the AGR dues, were miffed when some senior lawyers started disputing the dues being calculated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

(with inputs from agencies)

 

AGR
telecom companies
Airtel
Vodafone

