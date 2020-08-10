AGR dues case: SC to hear telcom companies

The Supreme Court will hear the case on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues of telecom companies which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah had on July 20 reserved the verdict on the issue of timeline for staggered payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies.

The top court, which on June 18 had asked the telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone to file their books of accounts for last ten year and give a reasonable time frame for paying the AGR dues, were miffed when some senior lawyers started disputing the dues being calculated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

(with inputs from agencies)