Agree to narcotics test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Sunday that he is ready to take a narcotic test, polygraph test or a lie detector test on the condition that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also undertake it.

"If the wrestlers agree to the test, then they should call the press and make a public announcement," said Singh ending his message with "Jai Shree Ram".

Notably, the 31-member committee that was advising the protesting wrestlers had said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not arrested by May 21, it will take a "significant decision".

After no call was taken today on the matter, the khap 'mahapanchayat' decided that the women supporting the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day the newly-built edifice will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.