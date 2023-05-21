Agree to narco test if...: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Agree to narcotics test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

If the wrestlers agree to the test, then they should call the press and make a public announcement, said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 22:02 ist
WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Sunday that he is ready to take a narcotic test, polygraph test or a lie detector test on the condition that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also undertake it.

"If the wrestlers agree to the test, then they should call the press and make a public announcement," said Singh ending his message with "Jai Shree Ram".

Notably, the 31-member committee that was advising the protesting wrestlers had said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not arrested by May 21, it will take a "significant decision".

After no call was taken today on the matter, the khap 'mahapanchayat' decided that the women supporting the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day the newly-built edifice will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WFI
BJP
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

 