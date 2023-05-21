Agree to narcotics test if...: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Sunday that he is ready to take a narcotic test, polygraph test or a lie detector test on the condition that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also undertake it.
"If the wrestlers agree to the test, then they should call the press and make a public announcement," said Singh ending his message with "Jai Shree Ram".
Notably, the 31-member committee that was advising the protesting wrestlers had said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not arrested by May 21, it will take a "significant decision".
After no call was taken today on the matter, the khap 'mahapanchayat' decided that the women supporting the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day the newly-built edifice will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black
DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation
'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea
Leee John throws light on UK black music history
Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch
Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia
Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad
UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos