AIADMK symbol fraud case: SC grants interim bail to 'conman' from Bengaluru

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a two-week interim bail to a Bengaluru man, who was accused of making a deal of Rs 50 crore with V K Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran for getting him AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee allowed the plea by 28-year-old Sukash alias Sukesh Chandrasekhar for visiting his father suffering from stage IV cancer.

The court directed him to deposit Rs 5 lakh as fees for the Delhi police personnel, who would escort him for his travel to Chennai and return to Delhi.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sukesh, sought interim bail for him on the ground that his father is suffering from Leukemia and is in Stage-IV.

He relied upon records from Apollo Hospital, Chennai and the Cancer Institute in Chennai's Adyar.

Sukesh was arrested by Delhi police on April 16, 2017. It was alleged that there were 24 FIRs of cheating lodged against him.

In the instant case, it was alleged the deal was struck between him and Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get 'two leaves' for their party.