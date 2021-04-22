AIIMS Covid-19 task force chief urges other departments for more doctors

The head of the medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of their resident doctors and faculty members for Covid-19 management.
In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, who is also the chairperson of the hospital's Covid-19 Task Force, said that in view of an alarming rise in the number of patients suffering from the disease and the opening of multiple Covid-19 facilities in the hospital, the need of manpower has increased multi-fold.
Read more: Covid-19 surge: AIIMS-Delhi OPD to be shut from April 22, routine inpatient admissions postponed
"To meet this demand, as directed by the director, you are requested to provide 80 per cent of your residents and 80 per cent of your faculty members for Covid-19 management," the request stated.
"Please provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently from your department to finalise the roster for Covid-19 at the earliest," it added.
