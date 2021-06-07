AIIMS Delhi to screen children for Covaxin trials from today: Report

Screening of children for clinical trials of Covaxin, manufacture by Bharat Biotech, will begin at AIIMS, Delhi from today, news reports suggested. This comes days after similar trials commenced at AIIMS, Patna.

The trials will be conducted to check the suitability of Covaxin in children aged between two and 18 years.

After studying the first and second waves of Covid-19 in India, experts believe that children may be at risk in a possible third wave. As of now, only the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has got permission for clinical trial among children in India.

The trials are expected to take three to four months to complete with the participation of 525 children from different parts of the country.

Many states have started preparations for the anticipated third wave. They are now focussing on creating healthcare infrastructure for children.

Several states have also announced special Pediatric Intensive Care Units.

Various countries around the world have started vaccinating children below 16 years of age. Countries like United States, Canada, Italy, Dubai, etc are using Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children.

On June 5, China became the first country in the world to approve emergency use of CoronaVac to vaccinate children as young as three years.