Air India flight returns to Delhi mid-air after dead bat found

DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 21:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a bizarre incident, an Air India flight that departed from Delhi early Thursday morning returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after pilots reported the presence of a dead bat in the cabin to the Delhi Air Traffic Controller (ATC), news agency ANI reported.

AI-105 DEL-EWR, after taking off for Newark at 2:20 am, was in the air for close to 30 minutes before the dead bat was spotted by the cabin crew in the business class area. 

After returning to Delhi at 3:55 am, wildlife staff was called to safely remove the animal from the cabin, Air India officials told the agency. DCGA officials said that fumigation was also carried out.

An Air India official told ANI that it was likely the bat may have entered the aircraft from one of the catering vehicles.

The passengers were shifted to another plane which landed in Newark at 11:05 am Eastern Time (8:35 pm IST), the report added.

