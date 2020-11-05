Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid-19, NGT informed

Air pollution increases the risk of mortality from Covid-19 as per the latest research, the National Green Tribunal was informed on Thursday.

Senior advocate Raj Panjawani and advocate Shibhani Ghosh, who have been appointed by the tribunal as amicus curiae in a case related to the ban on firecrackers, told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel that particulate air pollution contributed 15 per cent to Covid-19 mortality worldwide.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The NGT was hearing a plea seeking a ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region due to increased pollution and the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The NGT had already issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and 18 state governments including Karnataka seeking their response on whether the use of firecrackers is banned from November 7 to 30 in the interest of public health and environment.

The Tribunal noted the Central Pollution Control Board report which said that 122 cities in the country air quality poor as of mid-August.

After hearing, the NGT reserved the order and said it will pronounce on November 9.

During arguments, amicus curiae referred to a study by Andrea Pozzer and others -- ''Regional and global contributions of air pollution to the risk of death from Covid-19'' -- and sought suspension of all licences issued by any authority for the sale of all kinds of firecrackers.

If any person is found selling any kind of firecrackers would impliedly be an abettor to environmental pollution and liable for environmental damage of Rs 1 lakh.

In the case of individuals found using or allowing the use of any kind of firecracker, the Hon'ble Tribunal may consider imposing a fine of not less than Rs 10,000, the amicus said.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Indian Fireworks Manufacturers'' Association, opposed the submission of a blanket ban on firecrackers and said that there is no definite finding and the apex court is already seized of the matter.

Advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for the Environment Ministry, told the NGT that there is no conclusive finding on the relation of air pollution with Covid-19 mortality and they have written to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Earth Sciences seeking their opinion on the issue.

Indian Social Responsibility Network filed a plea seeking action against pollution by use of firecrackers in NCR during the time air quality is unsatisfactory with the potential of severity of Covid-19 pandemic.