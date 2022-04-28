Ajay Kumar Mishra underscores need for uniform civil code

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra (Teni) on Wednesday made a strong pitch for bringing in a uniform civil code in the country and blamed “some political parties' vested interests” for standing in the way.

The Minister of State for Home was talking to reporters in this remote Bihar district, which is among the 115 impoverished ones chosen across the country under the “Akankshi Zila Karyakram” (aspirational districts' programme). “A uniform civil code will only make the country stronger. But some political parties are opposed to the same because of vested interests”, said the Union minister without naming any outfit or leader.

He also deplored “propaganda” that has come to surround Hanuman Chalisa, the ode to the monkey god, playing of which on loudspeakers recently triggered a controversy in Maharashtra.

The Union minister also said the Home Ministry was keeping “a close watch” on the situation in West Bengal where political violence, especially targeting those opposed to the ruling Trinamool Congress, keeps making headlines.

Hailing from the adjoining Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leader was in the news over the killing of protesting farmers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Lakhimpur in October, 2021. The protestors were crushed to death by a vehicle that was allegedly driven by the minister's son.

He said Sheikhpura and other districts chosen for the aspiring districts' programme will be developed “with direct assistance from the Centre and the NITI Aayog”.

“There is a special emphasis on improving basic necessities like health, education, nutrition, roads, and power in these districts”, said the Union minister.

