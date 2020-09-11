Al-Badr militant, two associates held in Sopore: J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated with Al-Badr outfit along with his two associates in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

A police spokesperson said a joint team army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 179 Battalion CRPF and J&K police busted Al-Badr module, who were involved in a grenade-throwing incident at Police Post Warpora, Sopore.

He identified the arrested militant as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith while his two associates were identified as Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar all residents of Dangerpora Sopore. “A case under FIR number 237/2020 has been registered in Police Station Sopore. More arrests are expected in the case,” he said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

On August 30 evening, militants had hurled a grenade towards the Warpora police post. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.