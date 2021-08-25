All Afghans must travel to India only on e-visa: MHA

India on Wednesday cancelled all visas issued to Afghan nationals who are presently not in India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that all Afghan nationals willing to travel to India must do so only on e-visa.

“Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

He asked Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India to apply for e-visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in.

Last week, India had introduced a new category of e-Visa for Afghan nationals to fast track their applications for travel to India.

The e-Emergency X-Misc visa, introduced on August 17, will be valid for six months and will be granted only after security clearance. “Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa,” the Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier, India granted long-duration visas to Afghan nationals facing persecution in that country. A large number of Afghans who left the country during the first Taliban takeover and during the two decades of war after that continue to live in India.