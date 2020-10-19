All Durga Puja pandals declared no-entry zone in West Bengal

All Durga Puja pandals declared no-entry zone in WB

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 15:40 ist
Credit: PTI photo

Calcutta High Court declared all Durga Puja pandals no-entry zone in West Bengal on Monday.

 

Only organisers would be allowed to enter the pandals, News agency ANI reported the court as saying.

Names of people allowed to enter the pandals would be displayed outside it, the court added.

More to follow...

West Bengal
Durga Puja
Kolkata

