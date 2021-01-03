All risks SII took have been paid off: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said that all the risks Serum Institute of India (SII) took with stockpiling the Covid-19 vaccine have been finally paid off.

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. Covishield, India's first Covid-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.

Also read: The story behind the rise of Serum Institute of India

As per reports, SII has already stockpiled about 5 crore doses, enough for 2.5 crore people.

Also read: Wait for vaccine ends: Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech get DCGI nod for emergency use

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," Poonawalla added.

The DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a Covid-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).