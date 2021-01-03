All risks SII took have been paid off: Adar Poonawalla

As per reports, SII has already stockpiled about 5 crore doses, enough for 2.5 crore people

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 03 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 12:08 ist
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said that all the risks Serum Institute of India (SII) took with stockpiling the Covid-19 vaccine have been finally paid off. 

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. Covishield, India's first Covid-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.

As per reports, SII has already stockpiled about 5 crore doses, enough for 2.5 crore people.

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," Poonawalla added. 

The DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a Covid-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
Coronavirus vaccine

