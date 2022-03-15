All you need to know about Corbevax, the Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12-14 age group

The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that inoculation of Covid-19 vaccine to the 12-14-year-old population would commence from March 16, 2022.

Biological E’s Crobevax vaccine will be administered to children in this age group.

“After due deliberations with scientific bodies, the Union Government has decided to start Covid-19 vaccination for 12-13 years and 13-14 years age groups from March 16,” the ministry said in a statement. Children born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 are eligible.

Here is everything you need to know about Biological E’s Corbevax vaccine:

— Corbevax developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E, is India’s first indigenously developed RBD-protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19.

— The RBD is a part of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The virus uses the spike protein to attach itself to host cells.

— In September 2021, Biological E got the nod to conduct Phase II/III clinical trials of Corbevax on children and adolescents aged 15-18 years. The vaccine received the nod for rollout in December 2021. In February 2022, Corbevax received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from The Drugs Controller General of India for the 12-18 years age group.

— The DCGI on February 21 approved the Biological E's anti-Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for limited emergency use for the age group of 12 to 18 years.

— Two doses of Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the age group at an interval of 28 days. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to eligible children four weeks after they have taken the first jab.

— After phase III active clinical trials, the company said, "In the pivotal Phase III study conducted with an endpoint of immunogenic superiority, Corbevax demonstrated superior immune response in comparison with Covishield vaccine when assessed for Neutralizing Antibody (nAb) Geometric Mean Titers (GMT) against the Ancestral-Wuhan strain and the globally dominant Delta variant".

— The Corbevax vaccine is administered through the intramuscular route with a two-dose schedule of Day 0 and 28 and is stored at 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack, a health ministry statement said.

— Biological E Ltd has supplied five crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre. The vaccine has been distributed to states as well.

— Corbevax is India's third indigenous Covid-19 vaccine after Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine.

— Corbevax might be the cheapest vaccine available in India with the cost of two doses expected to be under Rs 400. A single dose of Covishield costs around Rs 300-400, while the Russian vaccine Sputnik V costs around Rs 1,000. Two doses of Covaxin costs Rs 1,400.

(With inputs from agencies)

