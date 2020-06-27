'Bridge opened near Sino-India border in U'khand'

Alternative bridge opened for traffic near Sino-India border in Uttarakhand: BRO official

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh,
  • Jun 27 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 20:05 ist
The bailey bridge in Senargar on Munsiyari-Milam road had crashed on Monday when a truck carrying a JCB machine was crossing it, an official said. Credit: PTI Photo

The BRO on Saturday opened an alternative bridge for traffic, days after a bailey bridge collapsed nearly 50 km from the Sino-India border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The alternative bridge, which is very important for high altitude villages of the district, was built in five days, a BRO official said.

"The construction of the bridge has reconnected 15 high altitude villages with the sub-divisional headquarters at Munsyari and made it convenient for the security personnel who commute through the route," BRO official PK Rai said.

The bailey bridge in Senargar on Munsiyari-Milam road had crashed on Monday when a truck carrying a JCB machine was crossing it, an official said.

The truck driver and the JCB machine operator were injured as the 40-ft-long bridge, built in 2009, crashed under the combined weight of the truck and the JCB machine, Munsyari SDM AK Shukla had said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Border road organisation
Uttarakhand
China
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 