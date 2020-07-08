Amar Dubey, close aide of Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, shot in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey who was involved in an ambush in Kanpur last week in which eight policemen died, a senior official said.

Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district, Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash said.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

Vikas Dubey is still at large.

Kanpur encounter case: Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur today. pic.twitter.com/dygqgNaUNP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

According to multiple reports, Amar Dubey claimed that Vikas Dubey had stayed with him after being on the run for a massive shootout which killed eight policemen in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was nabbed by a joint task force of UP Police Special Task Force teams and Faridabad Crime Branch who received a tip-off that Vikas Dubey was staying in an OYO hotel in Faridabad, reported Times Now.

Along with his henchmen, he was seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a mask in CCTV footage.

After Vikas Dubey’s entire house was searched, the police recovered 2 kg of explosive substance, six country-made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges, UP's ADG Prashant Kumar told ANI.

"We are trying to nab him and our teams are on the job," a police official said.

“Forty teams and STF are working. We're collecting info on his accomplices and members of his family. Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home,” Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)