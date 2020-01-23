Amarinder urges Imran to ensure safety of Pak Sikh leader

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Imran Khan to ensure the safety of the Sikh leader who fled Pakistan following threats from fundamentalists.

"Urge @ImranKhanPTI to ensure safety of @aoepoeRadesh. I understand he's feeling unsafe in Pakistan, which has seen many Sikhs being persecuted in recent months. The @pid_gov should take immediate steps to protect him and others like him and facilitate their safe passage if needed," The CM tweeted.

Sikh leader Radesh Singh Tony, who had contested the 2018 general election in Pakistan as an independent candidate, has reportedly fled the country along with his wife and three sons due to threats from fundamentalists.

Tony, who is chairman of Khalsa Peace and Justice Foundation, had initially fled to Lahore in November 2018 from his native city of Peshawar in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving behind his business and property following threats from fundamentalists there.