Amethi is Gandhi family's seat, Smriti Irani only does 'latke jhatke' and goes away: Cong leader

Irani only does 'latke-jhatke' in Amethi: Cong leader

Congress leader Ajay Rai said party members want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi is 2024

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 16:29 ist
BJP leader and union minister Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat and will remain so, Congress leader Ajay Rai has said, adding that Smriti Irani is only a temporary presence in the constituency.

"Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many members of the family have served the place. Smriti Irani only comes and does 'latke jhatke'and goes away. Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight 2024 polls from there," Rai told ANI.

More to follow...

Congress
Amethi
Smriti Irani
India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi

