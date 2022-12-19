Amethi is Gandhi family's seat, Smriti Irani only does 'latke jhatke' and goes away: Cong leader

Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat and will remain so, Congress leader Ajay Rai has said, adding that Smriti Irani is only a temporary presence in the constituency.

"Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many members of the family have served the place. Smriti Irani only comes and does 'latke jhatke'and goes away. Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight 2024 polls from there," Rai told ANI.

