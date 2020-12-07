Amid farmers' protest, PM's pitch on reforms: Can't build new century with old laws

Amid farmers protests against new agriculture reforms laws enacted by the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said reforms are needed for development and some laws from the past century have become a burden now.

"Reforms are very much needed for a new order and to give new facilities. We cannot build the next century with the laws of the previous century,” PM said while launching the first phase of Agra Metro project works.

Though the PM has not made any direct reference on farmers protests, he said, "The reforms carried out by the government are also getting reflected in election results."

The PM's statement gained significance in the background of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers organisation on Tuesday against three agri laws enacted by the Centre.

“Some laws that used to be good in the past century have become a burden in the present century. Reforms should be a continuous process," he said.

Earlier, reforms used to happen in a piecemeal manner, or keeping in mind some sectors and departments. However the reforms carried out in recent past have infused self-confidence in the country, adding that people will be satisfied when they go through the “finer details”, he said.

“This confidence has been seen in every election in the recent past. A glimpse of this confidence is seen in the election results in every part of the country, including UP," he said.

The PM said in recent years the poor and the middle class have showered their “unprecedented blessings” on the efforts of the government. He said their support and the small joys experienced by the countrymen “gives me the courage to do new things and take new initiatives".