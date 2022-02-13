Amid hijab row, steady increase in Muslim girls going to colleges, schools: Report

The ongoing row in Karnataka over barring Muslim girl students from entering schools and colleges has cropped up the issue of the basic fundamental rights for the students.

However, according to a report, there has been a steady increase in the number of Muslim girls going to schools and colleges in Karnataka, and across the country. Although, the numbers, as a share of their population, are still lower than that of non-Muslims the increase is significant.

The report accessed by The Indian Express noted that between 2007,08 and 2017-18, the Gross Attendance Ratio (GAR) of Muslim women in higher education in India increased from 6.7 per cent to 13.5 per cent.

The data has been analysed of the 64th and 75th rounds of the National Sample Survey (NSS) by Khalid Khan of the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies.

GAR, is the ratio of Muslim women aged 18-23 years attending colleges to the total number of Muslim women in that age.

“Hindu or Muslim, Sikh or Christian, girls and young women are beating odds at many levels including in their families across the country. Many issues crop up, like the current one over what to wear, but I am quite certain and hopeful that the surge will sustain because women are not going to look back,” an expert told The Indian Express.

Incidentally, in Karnataka where the ongoing controversy on hijab began, and a ban has been imposed on the use of headscarves by Muslim girls in government educational institutions, GAR of Muslim women rose from 1.1 per cent in 2007-08 to 15.8 per cent in 2017, according to the data.

Talking about how the hijab ban would affect Muslim women's higher education, Afeeda KT, a teacher at Mount Carmel College, Bangalore, said, "If we look at its impact on Muslim women’s higher education, it’s early to predict. But it will influence life choices, especially for women who also have to tackle the embedded patriarchal system in this country."

