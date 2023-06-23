Amid PM Modi's US visit, Meitei-Kuki diaspora protest at Washington against Manipur violence

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, groups of Indian diaspora belonging to the Meitei and Kuki communities staged a demonstration outside the White House in Washington on Thursday seeking the PM's intervention to end the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The Association of the Meiteis in the America (AMA) on Friday said that at least 70 Meiteis including 10 children, travelled from different parts of the US, braved rains and stood in solidarity near the Washington Monument to register their protests against the killings and violence in Manipur, which have continued for more than 50 days. The demonstrators came from cities like Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts and others with children and took part in the protest. Six Meiteis from Bangladesh also took part in the demonstration, the AMA said in a statement.

"We were thrilled to receive support from Indians who were part of Prime Minister Modi's Indian cultural celebration group at the White House. They eagerly joined us in spreading our message of peace and harmony across India and the world," said the association.

With placards in hands, those who demonstrated sought Modi's intervention to speed up the process to end violence and restore peace in Manipur.

Ethnic cleansing

Members and supporters of the North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) also staged a protest outside White House stating that the Kuki-Zo communities are being targeted in Manipur as part of an "ethnic cleansing drive." The protesters demanded that the UN peacekeeping force should be rushed to Manipur to end the violence.

In a memorandum addressed to Modi, the NAMTA said that over 6,100 tribal homes have been burnt down and looted, 350 churches set ablaze and more than 115 villages attacked in the extended Imphal Valley while more than 100 people have been killed since May 3. They alleged the involvement of Meitei armed groups, Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun in the attacks on the Kuki-Zo communities.

The association called for imposition of the Presidents' Rule in Manipur and urged the PM for creating a "separate administration '' under the Indian Constitution for the Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur. It also said that a Justice Committee should be formed with representation from civil society in Manipur and neutral personalities for restoration of peace and address the issues of the victims.

The demonstration in the US was seen as significant as the Opposition parties have condemned Modi's silence over the situation in Manipur.