Amit Shah flags off Modi Vans for Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh

Five 'Modi Vans' will work as health centres as well as help centres in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency

  Oct 19 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 21:48 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off 'Modi Van' under BJP's 'Seva hi Sangathan' programme in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off 'Modi Vans' under the BJP's 'seva hi sangathan' programme to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister.

Five 'Modi Vans' will work as health centres as well as help centres in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency, and will be operated by the Kaushambi Vikas Parishad, BJP leader Vinod Sonkar said after the flagging off ceremony.

Sonkar is the BJP's MP from Kaushambi and the Vikas Parishad is run by him.

These vans are equipped with a machine that can conduct 39 tests, including those for diabetes, with blood samples in one go. The van will also release a weekly medical bulletin, Sonkar said.

He added that besides providing health facilities these vans will also help in the registration of beneficiaries under different central schemes.

Through these vans, people will get prescriptions to help them avail telemedicine services and services of BJP associated health volunteers in villages, Sonkar said.

These vans also have a 32-inch television and high-speed internet service, and will broadcast Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he said. Various public rallies and speeches of BJP leaders will also be broadcast, Sonkar said.

