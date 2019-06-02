Amol Khole's journey from doctor-actor to law-maker

From being a doctor, an actor, an orator to becoming a crowd-puller and catapulting himself to the Lok Sabha, Amol Khole stands out as a first-timer from Maharashtra.

The medico-turned-actor-turned-politician, who has a huge fan following, was one of those who survived the Modi-wave that swept the country including Maharashtra. He is one of the four MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from the state.

The Pune-born Kolhe, 39, who hails from the Mali community, had acted in several Marathi serials and had played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior (Raja Shivchhatrapati) and his son Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharaj (Swaraj Rakahak Sambhaji).

A good student, after high school, he did MBBS from King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College in Mumbai. His wife, Ashwani, too is a doctor and assistant professor.

Before the 2014 polls, he joined the Shiv Sena and was one of the star campaigners of Uddhav Thackeray's party.

But, before 2019, surprisingly he joined Pawar's party and made the candidate from Shirur.

When he joined the NCP in presence of top leaders like state chief Jayant Patil, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and ex-speaker Dilip Walse-Patil, he thanked Thackeray and said that his decision was purely political.

In the 2019 elections, Amol Kolhe defeated Shiv Sena strongman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil from Shirur, a three-term MP. The poll was dubbed as a battle between "reel Shivaji" and "real Shivaji".

"I will dedicate my time, energy to serve people... I will be focusing on developmental issues," he says, indicating that he is here to stay in politics.

Shirur from where he won, falls in Pune district, a bastion of the Pawars. The Bhima-Koregaon memorial is located in Shirur. The constituency houses one of the biggest industrial areas. The Shirur taluka is on the banks of Bhima river and is situated on the Pune-Ahmednagar road.