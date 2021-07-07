Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from August 16

Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from August 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 17:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from August 16, according to ANI

Online classes will start from July 12, according to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh. 

More to follow...

Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

