Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from August 16

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from August 16, according to ANI.

Online classes will start from July 12, according to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Andhra Pradesh govt has decided to reopen schools from August 16. Online classes will start from July 12, says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

More to follow...