Anonymous letter claims threat to Modi, Shah, Kohli

An anonymous letter has threatened that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli among others, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, are in a hit-list, prompting Delhi Police to enhance security for the first T-20 match between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

The letter was received by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which handed it over to Delhi Police and Board of Cricket Control (BCCI). While the letter appeared to be fake, senior police officials said, the security establishment is not taking any chance and have enhanced security for the Indian cricket team and the venues where they would be playing.

Along with Kohli, Modi and Shah, the letter also named President Ram Nath Kovind, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP veteran L K Advani, BJP Working President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Governor Satyapal Malik and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav in the purported hit-list.

The anonymous letter claimed that All India Lashkar, which is said to be based in Kerala's Kozhikode, will target Kohli and other politicians.

A senior official said they were not taking any chances though the letter appeared to be the handiwork of mischief-makers. Besides Delhi, the Indian cricket team will be playing against Bangladesh in Rajkot and Nagpur (T20 matches) as well as in Indore and Kolkata (Test matches).

While the security of politicians mentioned is already high, special attention is being given to the Indian cricket team and the venues where they would be playing.