Another blow to Congress: Kapil Sibal files for Rajya Sabha nomination with Akhilesh Yadav on his side

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha election in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

While addressing the media after filing the nomination, Sibal confirmed that he had quit the Congress party on May 16.

Kapil sibbal joined Samajwadi party & nominating for Rajyasabha @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/6hdE97ahao — VIKRAM MISHRA (@VikramM56401852) May 25, 2022

"I have filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country," Sibal said, adding that while staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government.

Sibal thanked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for supporting him. "I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me, not just now but over several years," he said.

This comes days after Hardik Patel and Sunil Jhakar resigned from the grand old party.

More to follow...