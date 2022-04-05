Another blow to Congress? Late Ahmed Patel's son 'tired of waiting, keeping options open'

In another blow to the decimated grand old party, Faisal Patel, the son of its one of its greatest leaders and troubleshooter Ahmed Patel, on Tuesday said that he was keeping his options open.

The party has, in the past, witnessed, several leaders switching to the BJP even as the number of its Rajya Sabha members hit an all-time low.

Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open — Faisal Patel (@mfaisalpatel) April 5, 2022

"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal tweeted, incodentally, hours after the Congress held its parliamentary Party meeting.

Apart from Faisal, whose father Ahmed Patel was a Gandhi loyalist and the party's go-to man for any crisis within and outside, several senior leaders (known as the G-23) have also reiterated their demand for reform in the party leadership, especially after the party's recent poll debacle.

