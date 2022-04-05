Blow to Cong? Late Ahmed Patel's son has 'options open'

Another blow to Congress? Late Ahmed Patel's son 'tired of waiting, keeping options open'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 12:51 ist
Faisal Patel, son of late Ahmed Patel. Credit: Credit: Twitter@mfaisalpatel

In another blow to the decimated grand old party, Faisal Patel, the son of its one of its greatest leaders and troubleshooter Ahmed Patel, on Tuesday said that he was keeping his options open.

The party has, in the past, witnessed, several leaders switching to the BJP even as the number of its Rajya Sabha members hit an all-time low.

"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal tweeted, incodentally, hours after the Congress held its parliamentary Party meeting.

Apart from Faisal, whose father Ahmed Patel was a Gandhi loyalist and the party's go-to man for any crisis within and outside, several senior leaders (known as the G-23) have also reiterated their demand for reform in the party leadership, especially after the party's recent poll debacle.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Ahmed Patel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

 