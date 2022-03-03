Flight evacuating Indians from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Another flight from Bucharest evacuating Indians from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Around four to five thousand Indians have been brought back to the country from Ukraine

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 03 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 08:23 ist
Indian nationals on board a special Air India flight as people stranded in war-torn Ukraine are evacuated, in Romania. Credit: PTI File Photo

A flight from Bucharest landed in Mumbai Thursday carrying Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed.

“I have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome you. There were around 17,000 Indians, including students, stranded there (in Ukraine) and the PM started Operation Ganga to evacuate them,” Danve said, interacting with passengers inside the aircraft.

Also Read | Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

Around four to five thousand Indians have been brought home and the operation will continue to bring all those remaining there to the country, the minister said.

An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians from Ukraine had landed in Mumbai from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning. That was the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from Ukraine since February 27.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Ukraine
World news
Air India
Maharashtra
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

 