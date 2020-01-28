Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested by Delhi police in Bihar

The Delhi police on Tuesday arrested anti-CAA activist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam from Bihar's Jahanabad, reported ANI.

After a manhunt in five states, Imam was arrested from his Bihar home and has been booked for sedition.

JNU Student Sharjeel Imam has been arrested from Jahanabad,Bihar by Delhi Police. Imam had been booked for sedition by Police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7zFmWFbWIf — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The anti-CAA activist has been slapped with sedition cases lodged across several states for his alleged "inflammatory" speeches.

Believed to be in his early 30s, Imam has a degree from IIT Mumbai and later moved to Delhi for pursuing research at JNU's Centre for Historical Studies.

He had been involved in organizing the protests at Shaheen Bagh but came into limelight after a video clip went viral wherein he could be heard making some disturbing comments while addressing a gathering at Aligarh Muslim University, following which he was booked under sedition charge in the UP town.

The Delhi police claimed he had given an "inflammatory" speech earlier on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and lodged an FIR against him in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)

Developing story. More details awaited.