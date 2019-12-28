Anti-CAA protests continue in Delhi

The national capital on Friday witnessed a number of protests against CAA, including a huge gathering at Jama Masjid which went peaceful, even as protesters in front of Uttar Pradesh Bhavan were detained.

A number of protesters who gathered near UP Bhavan for a peaceful agitation were chased by police and detained. The protest was called by Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students belonging to various students’ outfits.

At the spot, police had put up a banner asking people to refrain from staging demonstrations as prohibitory orders are in place. On Thursday, 213 people were detained from outside UP Bhavan for protesting against police atrocities in the state during anti-CAA protests. Hundreds of people also gathered outside Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after the Friday prayers for a peaceful protest. Last Friday too, there was a huge crowd in Jama Masjid.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal joined the protest in Jama Masjid. Anticipating protests near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence, Delhi Metro had closed the entry and exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg station on the orders of police. Later in the day, it was opened.