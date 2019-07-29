Anusuiya Uikey appointed new governor of Chhattisgarh

Former Member of Parliament and tribal leader Anusuiya Uikey on Monday took charge as the new governor of Chhattisgarh here.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice P R Ramchandra Menon administered the oath of office and secrecy to Uikey at a function in Raj Bhawan in the state capital Raipur, an official said.

She succeeded Anandiben Patel, who, as the then governor of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, was holding the additional charge of Chhattisgarh since the sudden demise of Balramji Das Tandon in August last year.

Patel is now the governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Uikey is the first tribal to hold the post of governor in Chhattisgarh, a state with a substantial Adivasi population which came into existence in November 2000. She is also the first full-time woman governor of the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik, former chief minister Raman Singh, state ministers and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion, he said.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the new governor was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the Raj Bhawan lawns.

Hailing from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the 62-year old Uikey had been taking part in social and political activities since her student days, the official said.

She served as a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP from 2006 to 2012 during which she was a member of several parliamentary committees.

Uikey has also served as vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

She was awarded the Dr. B R Ambedkar Fellowship in 1990 for her contribution in the uplift of Dalits, the official said.