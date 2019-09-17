Apollo launches health management programme

Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday launched one its kind predictive, proactive and comprehensive health management programme, Apollo ProHealth, enabled by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The programme powered by personalised health risk assessment enabled by AI was launched by Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy here, who urged people to focus on their health. The ProHealth programme is specially curated and conceptualised by experts and innovators in preventive healthcare based on the experience and learning of over 20 million health checks conducted by Apollo Hospitals.

Reddy, addressing the gathering after the launch, said it was the Apollo Hospitals that introduced Master Health Check-ups in the country in the 1980s and that he takes great pride in introducing “world’s most powerful preventive health management programme to refine newer dimensions of healthcare.”

“The programme brings technology and human elements together. The combination provides a personal health mentor to guide each individual to stay focused on health track and gain better health,” Reddy said.

The preventive healthcare programme will be available for now at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai and Hyderabad and plans are afoot to expand them to other cities gradually by the end of this year. Contending that about 80 per cent of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are preventable, Reddy stressed the need for preventive health check-ups.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said the programme has been designed on three principles of predict, prevent and overcome to ensure tangible and measurable changes in the lives of people.