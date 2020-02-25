Appeal to everyone to maintain peace: Mamata on Delhi violence

Expressing concern over the incidents of arson and violence in Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to people to maintain calm and peace.

Banerjee also said that she was keeping a watch on the situation in the national capital.

"I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Any form of violence cannot be supported," Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Odisha.

The TMC supremo is scheduled to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bhubaneswar -- to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Really don't know what is going on there. We are keeping a watch on the situation," she said.

Violence over the amended citizenship law has left areas of northeast Delhi under a virtual shutdown.

Nine people, including a police head constable, have been killed in the clashes.

All police stations across West Bengal have been put on alert, in the wake of the current unrest in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

West Bengal had in December witnessed massive violence over the contentious law, with agitators torching public properties and blocking thoroughfares for over four days.