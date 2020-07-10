Are Indians more likely to believe in Covid-19 myths?

A high number of Indians are likely to believe the myths surrounding the coronavirus, according to a survey by Ipsos.

Indians were most likely to believe six out of nine myths presented to the respondents. Some of the myths were twisted statements like “Eating garlic prevents Covid-19” and “5G mobile technology spreads Covid-19”.

The country has experienced circulation of fake news on social media and WhatsApp groups on almost all major issues including elections and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 16 countries surveyed, Indians were also most likely to believe that Covid-19 could spread through parcels from affected countries (54 percent believing this false statement), that hydroxychloroquine (drug to cure malaria) was a “cure” for coronavirus (37 percent exaggerating the role of this mere treatment), that exposure to the sun could prevent Covid-19 (35 percent agreeing with this unproven claim) and that a positive antibody test/exposure to Covid-19 meant that a person could not get infected a second time (around 28 percent in India and in Germany believing this).

Indians were the second most likely to believe pets could transmit Covid-19 after China and that children could not get Covid-19 behind Mexico.

Faring better on the topic of how long Covid-19 could survive on surfaces, a low 26 percent of Indians agreed with the false statement that it was up to three days. Only respondents in Italy, Germany and South Korea were more successful in spotting this myth.