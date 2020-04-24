Arnab Goswami moves SC against multiple FIRs for remarks against Sonia Gandhi

Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against over 100 FIRs lodged against him in various parts of the country after his controversial comments against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the wake of the Palghar lynching of Hindu Sadhus on April 16.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah is scheduled to hear the matter at 10.30 am on April 24 through video conferencing.

Goswami has approached the apex court through his counsel Pragya Baghel. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is expected to argue on his behalf in the case.

The petitioner, who is main anchor of the TV channel, is aggrieved against registration of over 100 FIRs against him in Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

He sought an immediate stay on prosecution and quashing of these cases.

Goswami alleged that he and his wife were attacked allegedly by Congress workers on the early morning of Thursday when they were returning to their home from Mumbai studio. He also faced flaks from the Congress leaders for his remarks against Sonia Gandhi