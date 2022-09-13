Artistes operating under fear, says Kunal Kamra on cancelled show

After his shows scheduled for later this month were called off over threats by right-wing organisations, stand-up comic Kunal Kamra stated that artistes in India are operating under fear.

The comedian, known for his socio-political humour, told NDTV that "the spontaneity that any art form has is killed" in the current political climate.

"Everybody from Bollywood to comedians... everybody is operating in some fear. They are just letting good ideas (go)... the spontaneity that any art form has is totally killed,” he said.

Kamra's upcoming shows at the Studio Xo Bar in Gurgaon near Delhi were cancelled after the right-wing groups threatened to hold protests alleging that his jokes were "insulting (to) Hindu gods".

In response, Kamra questioned if the right-wing groups have replaced the judiciary, which is the only authority that can deem whether or not some content is "insulting". "There are clear cut mentions in our Constitution on what amounts to free speech, what amounts to religious bigotry and what amounts to inciting violence. There is a court to decide. Let them decide if this is anti-Hindu," he said.

Kamra, who in his open letter to right-wing organisations declared that he was a devout Hindu and challenged right-wing leaders to say "Godse Murdabad", added "The sad part is that the authorities, the police, the Commissioner of Police, should understand that they are following directives of people who are divided on who Nathuram Godse was.”

Challenging right-wing groups to discuss what they found offensive in his jokes, he further said, "As far as I know, I have not said anything anti-Hindu and if I have said something, they should have got back for a discussion instead of labelling me... tell me what I have said is anti-Hindu and I'll respond on that thing."