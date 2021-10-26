NCB admits Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan's manager

Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB admits Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan's manager

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 26 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 16:56 ist
Viral picture of Gosavi with Aryan Khan. Credit: Twitter

NCB has admitted that there was a meeting between K P Gosavi, the private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral, and Pooja Dadlani, who is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier, Mumbai resident Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the case, had alleged that he “overheard” Gosavi and a man named Sam D’Souza discuss a deal of Rs 24 crore and settling for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore would go to NCB top cop Sameer Wankhede.

More to follow...

NCB
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Drugs case

