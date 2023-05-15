Aryan Khan drugs case: Witness K P Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crore, reveals CBI probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Aryan Khan drugs case revealed that an ‘independent witness’ K P Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan's family, reported ANI.

In an FIR against former NCB head Sameer Wankhede and others in cruise case, CBI reveals that ‘independent witness’ KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crores from Aryan Khan's family in the alleged Aryan Khan drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

The CBI had recently filed an FIR against former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021.

A coordinated search operation was launched on Friday at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai after filing the FIR against the 2008-batch IRS officer Wankhede and four others -- then NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D'Souza -- in the case.

The booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).