Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Cordelia cruise drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug case.
On October 2, 2021, the NCB sleuths led by the then Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had swooped on the Cordelia Cruise ship off Mumbai harbour and detained over half a dozen persons, including Aryan Khan.
#NewsAlert#AryanKhan was not in possession of drugs, says #NCB as it files chargesheet in the #Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case #Mumbai @DeccanHerald #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Ho4xc4yRII
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) May 27, 2022
Later, on October 3, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan though nothing was recovered from him, his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha. 17 other persons including guests and drug peddlers were also nabbed.
Four weeks later, on October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan observing that there was no prima facie evidence to show that he and Merchant had conspired to commit offences under the NDPS Act.
(With Agency inputs)
