Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Cordelia cruise drug case

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in Cordelia cruise drug case

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 13:21 ist
Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug case.

On October 2, 2021, the NCB sleuths led by the then Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had swooped on the Cordelia Cruise ship off Mumbai harbour and detained over half a dozen persons, including Aryan Khan.

Later, on October 3, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan though nothing was recovered from him, his friends Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha. 17 other persons including guests and drug peddlers were also nabbed.

Four weeks later, on October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan observing that there was no prima facie evidence to show that he and Merchant had conspired to commit offences under the NDPS Act.

(With Agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
NCB
Aryan Khan
Maharashtra
Mumbai

What's Brewing

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Creating a taekwondo revolution

Creating a taekwondo revolution

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

DH Toon | The scientific temper of Yogis and bhakts

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Why people go to Angkor Wat, not Hampi

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Break the vicious cycle of stress and psoriasis

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

 