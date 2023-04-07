As Covid-19 cases surge, Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meet on April 7

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi | The Centre has regularly issued guidelines to the States & UTs on Covid19. PM Modi has held a review with all States on this. Today, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs: MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar pic.twitter.com/nH06TGEayb — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Earlier, PM Modi held a review with all States on the issue.

More to follow...