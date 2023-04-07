Mandaviya to hold review meet on Covid-19 today

As Covid-19 cases surge, Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meet on April 7

Earlier, PM Modi held a review with all States on the issue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2023, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 08:56 ist
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, PM Modi held a review with all States on the issue. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mansukh Mandaviya
Coronavirus
India News
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

 