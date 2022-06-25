Ask for votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Shiv Sena

On a day of aggressive posturing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lambasted rebel MLAs, saying that no one would be allowed to misuse the name of Shiv Sena and its founder Balasaheb Thackeray, putting the Eknath Shinde-led mutineers on the backfoot.

Besides, Shiv Sena, which runs the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in alliance with NCP and Congress, is contemplating harsh action against rebel group leader Eknath Shinde, who remained defiant and maintained that he commands over the two-third majority of Sena's 55 MLAs.

The faction’s main demand is to part ways with NCP-Congress.

"Those who want to get votes should get in their father’s name, not in the name of Shiv Sena’s father Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said quoting Thackeray, who presided over the executive committee meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.

Thackeray also said that the party will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Vidhan Sabha to ensure the name of Shiv Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray is not misused by “unauthorised persons or groups of such turncoats" for their vested political interests.

The meeting passed six resolutions and authorised Thackeray to take any step vis-a-vis the rebellion and current political scenario.

There is a growing demand in the party to immediately expel Shinde for the rebellion.

In the morning, reports from Guwahati indicated that the rebels were planning to name the group 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray'.

However, Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the newly-appointed spokesperson of the Shinde-rebels group, said that they are Shiv Sainiks and there is no question of seeking a new name. “What we are asking is that this group commands the majority and be recognised, that’s it,” he said.

Kesarkar, however, said if Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal — who has already sent notices to 16 MLAs for disqualification — does not entertain their petitions, they would be forced to move courts and seek justice.

“What we are saying is simple. We have the numbers, but we respect our party President and our faction won't merge with any other party. If recognition isn't given to our faction, we will go to court and prove our numbers or other fora” said Kesarkar amid reports that Shinde’s rebellion may attract action under anti-defection if it does not merge with another political party.

Speaking at an online media interaction from Guwahati, Kesarkar, responding to a volley of questions on which is the real Shiv Sena, said, "This is a constitutional struggle. We are not leaving Balasaheb's ideology. We didn't do anything wrong, illegal.”

Kesarkar also said that they are footing their bills individually or collectively and no political party is helping them.