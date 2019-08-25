Assembly furniture case: Case against former AP speaker

A case was booked against former speaker of Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Kodela Sivaprasada Rao on Saturday for diverting furniture belonging to the Assembly worth Rs 2 cr to an automobile showroom of Kodela’s son K Shivaram in Chuttugunta area of Guntur town.

According to Y Srinivasa Reddy, DSP, Tullur, here, on Sunday one M Eswara Rao, an officer at the Assembly the police made a complaint that the former speaker was in possession of valuable furniture, air conditioners and computers at an automobile showroom belonging to his son K Shivaram in Guntur town. Upon receiving the complaint the Tulluru police registered the case against Kodela and his son under sections 409 (cheating by impersonation) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint mentions that Kodela allegedly instructed his staff to divert some of the furniture and other equipment to his camp office at Sattenapalli, the Assembly segment that he represented. The complainant says that the no such movement was recorded in the ledgers of the Assembly. Initially YSR Congress party MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint with the assembly secretary.

On Friday, Assembly officials from here raided the automobile showroom and recovered 32 chairs, four sofas, three tables, one coffee table and other items, including two air conditioners. The police said that initially, the furniture that was diverted to Sattenpalli might have reached the showroom in Guntur.

Kodela indisposed

Meanwhile, the former Assembly speaker Kodela suffered a mild stroke and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Guntur in the early hours of Saturday following the searches at the showroom. His condition is stable, the hospital sources said. On Friday addressing a press conference in Narsaraopet Kodela agreed that he had taken certain furniture while shifting office from Hyderabad.