At 10,423, India records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over 8 months; 443 deaths

At 10,423, India recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 count in 259 days, data published by the Union Health Ministry showed.

The country's active caseload dipped by 5,041 to 1,53,776.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 443 new deaths that pushed the toll to 4,58,880.

Meanwhile, 15,021 new recoveries pushed the recovery rate to 98.21 per cent.

