India logs highest-ever 3,780 Covid deaths, 3.8 L cases

At 3,780, India logs highest-ever daily Covid-19 deaths, 3.82 lakh cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 10:54 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India logged its highest-ever Covid-19 daily death toll of 3,780 and reported 3.82 lakh cases over the past 24 hours, according to data published by the Union Health Ministry.

40,096 new active cases have pushed the active caseload to 34,87,229.

With 3,780 deaths, the death toll climbed to 2,26,188.

A total of 1,69,51,731 people recovered from the deadly virus, data showed.

India has so far administered over 16 crore vaccine doses, with 2.3 lakh in the 18-44 age group receiving their first dose on Tuesday.

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

