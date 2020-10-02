Atmanirbhar Bharat plan includes vision for global welfare: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached out to scientists of Indian origin across the globe with an appeal to explore opportunities for growth in India as it eyes self-reliance in diverse fields.

“India's clarion call of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) includes a vision of global welfare. To realise this dream, I invite you all and seek your support,” Modi said at the inauguration of the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit, a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians.

He also underlined the need to amplify the rich history of Indian science and said many historical questions have been solved with the help of science over the last century.

“Recently India introduced pioneering space reforms. These reforms provide opportunities for both industry and the academia,” Modi said.

Modi said the VAIBHAV summit has brought together eminent people from India as well as from abroad, making it a confluence of great minds from across the world.

“You have also made some good suggestions for improving the research ecosystem in India. I hope this summit is going to be very productive,” he said.

The aim of the summit is to bring scientists of Indian origin across the world and their resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology base in India for global development.

The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars and video conferences, among other activities.

More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the summit.

About 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by Principal Scientific Advisor, are organising the summit running through October.

Over 1,500 panelists from 40 countries, 200 leading Indian R&D and academic institutions are virtually deliberating in 18 different areas and 80 topics in more than 200 deliberation sessions.

The concluding session is planned on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.