Avenge criticism made by Opposition: Goa CM to cops

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday directed the state police to avenge comments made against them by opposition politicians.

Addressing a function organised to inaugurate a new police station in Colvale village in North Goa, Sawant said that the police should take strict action against those who are unnecessarily disturbing people during the pandemic and slandering Goa's image.

"Everyone should be shown their place by the police. I have seen some people from political parties blaming the police... I feel the police need to show them their place," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant's comments come at a time when the state is heading for state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

"If these crimes do not stop, then strict action will be taken by my department. I am saying this on purpose on (Goa) Revolution Day. They are habituated to unnecessarily disturbing people, even during the pandemic," Sawant also said.

"You can criticise politicians, I do not worry about it. As a CM I am used to abuses. I do not mind. That is their job, our task is to do our job. Do not slander my department. Appreciate the good work done by doctors. Appreciate work by the police department," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant also warned political opponents against slamming key government departments including the police and health.

"Do not slander my department(s). Appreciate the good work done by doctors. Appreciate work by the police department. Do not slander the name of the state on social media, Twitter. My advice to them is the state belongs to everyone. Politics will be there today and tomorrow. But for the sake of politics do not slander the name of the state. Let our image in the country not tarnish," the Chief Minister said.