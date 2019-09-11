Aviation scam: CBI arrests Deepak Talwar's close aide

The close aide Deepak Talwar has been arrested, on Wednesday, by the CBI. Yasmeen Kapoor, Talwar's aide had been arrested under the charge of swinging deals with the UPA coalition government.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Yasmin Kapoor, alleged close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) case, the ANI reported.

Deepak Talwar is a high profile corporate lobbyist and has been alleged for securing undue favours to foreign airlines at the cost of national carrier Air India.

