Aviation scam: CBI arrests Deepak Talwar's close aide

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2019, 20:28pm ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2019, 20:28pm ist
Lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case, being taken to the court by the Enforcement Directorate officials, in New New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The close aide Deepak Talwar has been arrested, on Wednesday, by the CBI. Yasmeen Kapoor, Talwar's aide had been arrested under the charge of swinging deals with the UPA  coalition government.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Yasmin Kapoor, alleged close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) case, the ANI reported.

Deepak Talwar is a high profile corporate lobbyist and has been alleged for securing undue favours to foreign airlines at the cost of national carrier Air India.

(This is a developing story, details will be added with progress)

