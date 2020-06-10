Award winning film director finds himself 'dead' on Facebook

Award winning writer and film director Dr Vipin Agnihotri was in for a rude shock, when on trying to log into his Facebook account, he was greeted by a notice by the Facebook that his account could not be accsessed as he was 'dead'.

A shocked Agnihotri said that someone might have hacked his Facebook account and sent the service provider his fake death certificate.

"I am greeted with the following message after entering my valid and correct username and password:"Account Inaccessible...This account is in a special memorial state...If you have any questions or concerns, please visit the Help Center for further information," Agnihotri said.

Agnihotri suspected that it could be due to some mischievous pals. "Apparently, you need my date of birth (which friends or friends with hacked accounts have access to) and a fake obituary (because no one at Facebook really reads them apparently), " he told DH on Wednesday.

A frustrated Agnihotri said that all this was not only having a negative impact on his professional career but also scared him as someone have such an audacity to make a fake death certificate as well.

He said that an FIR in this regard has been lodged in the Cyber Cell of the Uttar Pradesh police. ''The matter is being investigated,'' a police official said.

Police sources said that it was the first case of this kind in the state.