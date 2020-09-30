Babri Masjid verdict live: All accused including LK Advani, MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti acquitted

CBI Judge SK Yadav acquits all 32 accused, says demolition was not a criminal conspiracy. Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a special CBI court pronounced its verdict in the case, in which several senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh were accused. Stay tuned for live updates.
Special Court verdict is very important and a matter of joy for all of us: L K Advani on Babri Masjid verdict
Even though delayed, Lucknow court delivered justice: Rajnath Singh
Examining the Babri Masjid verdict: Court said that structure was demolished by anti-social elements, who were among the karsevaks
The judge said that the CBI failed to prove that any of the accused was directly or indirectly involved in the demolition.
Court says a local intelligence report had cautioned in advance that unexpected sequence of events can take place on December 6 but the report was left unattended.
Court said the cassettes submitted by the CBI were tampered with and were not sealed
BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi celebrates CBI verdict
The judge said in the verdict that there is not enough evidence to support the charge that there was a conspiracy to demolish the mosque
No clear evidence to establish criminal conspiracy, says Judge SK Yadav
All 32 acquitted, demolition not a criminal conspiracy
LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti apperar via Video Conferencing
Judge SK Yadav begins to dictate the 2,000-page order in Babri Masjid demolition case
Ram Vilash Vedanti, one of the accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, arrives to appear in a special CBI court during pronouncement of its judgement in the case, in Lucknow.
Security stepped up in vicinity of Lucknow court ahead of Babri case verdict
Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building.
Wooden barricades were erected near most of the cross-sections in the vicinity of the court building, and movement of buses from the Kaisarbagh bus stand diverted.
Recap | SC's judgement in the Ayodhya verdict in favour of Ram Lalla
Noting that the dispute was over immovable property, the court said the title cannot be decided on the basis of faith or belief but on the basis of evidence. Passing the judgement in favour of the deity, the court concluded there was clear evidence to indicate that the worship by the Hindus in the outer courtyard continued unimpeded in spite of the setting up of a grill-brick wall in 1857.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi pronounced the unanimous judgment by a five-judge bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer in the seven-decade-old dispute involving two prominent communities of the country. The court acknowledged huge ramifications of the matter, saying it was entrusted with “an adjudicatory task of unique dimension”.
This will be S K Yadav's last verdict before retirement
WATCH | Special CBI Court to shortly pronounce judgement
Recap | Ayodhya verdict: SC rules in favour of Hindus
The Supreme Court in November 2019 ruled in favour of Hindus who sought to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram, saying the Muslims had offered no evidence to indicate that they hadexclusive possession overthe inner structure prior to 1857 since the date of itsconstruction in the 16th century.
The top court, however, directed that the Muslim side,represented by Sunni Central Waqf Board, be given analternate land of five acres in Ayodhya itself as their rightto worship at the mosque was violated.
Recap: What is the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute?
Ayodhya, located on the banks of the river Sarayu in Uttar Pradesh, is regarded as the birth place of Lord Rama, according to Ramayana. Hindus believe that an ancient temple stood at the birthplace to mark the spot but in 1528 it was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur. The emperor then built a mosque - Babri Masjid - at the same spot, which was subsequently demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.
LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharati may be join ruling announcement through videoconferencing
Court will decide on 2 FIRs today – 197/1992 & 198/1992
FIR 197 was against unnamed Karsevaks for the demolition of the structure
FIR 198 was against eight BJP leaders for instigating the demolition of the structure.
Security tighetened around Special CBI court.
LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das not present.
Advani, Joshi are not present due to age and covid restrictions. Uma Bharti has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in AIIMS Rishikesh.
Security beefed up outside Lucknow court
Accused Sadhvi Rithambhara, Vinay Katiyar, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey arrive in court
CBI Judge S K Yadav arrives in court
Verdict expected at 11 AM.
Of the others accused, Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey have reached Lucknow ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar, Sakshi Maharaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya and Sadhvi Rithambara are also accused in the case
Special Judge, Surendra Kumar Yadav, shall pronounce the judgment in the case of 32 accused persons, including prominent BJP leaders LK Advani, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati, Murli Manohar Joshi and others
LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh unlikely to be present in court at time of delivery of verdict in Babri case: advocate
Ahead of Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Centre asks states to be alert
A day before the verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court in Lucknow, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to be extra vigilant to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and maintain law and order.
The MHA has asked the states to keep an extra vigil in communally-sensitive areas and districts as it fears that the fringe elements may use the verdict to fuel tension.
Babri Verdict and Bihar Polls
Today's verdict will also have political significance in view of the forthcoming assembly polls in Bihar. It was in Bihar where the then chief minister of the state Lalu Prasad Yadav had stopped Advani's 'Rathyatra' for the Ram Temple and ordered his arrest.
Recap: How many accused
There were in all 49 accused persons in this case to start with, but 17 of them have died since then.
The case, which pertained to the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 by thousands of 'kar sevaks', were heard on a daily basis by special CBI judge.
Soon after the demolition of the disputed structure, two FIRs were registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya against unidentified 'kar sevaks', Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP leaders.
Forty seven other FIRs were also registered later.
The CBI, which was handed over the investigation of the cases, had filed a single charge sheet in all the cases. The Allahabad High Court, upon being approached by the BJP leaders, ordered to drop proceedings against them as the state government had not issued fresh notification transferring the trial of FIR no 198 in which their names had found mention to the special CBI court.
Another reason behind the delay was that the cases were being heard separately at Rae Bareli and Lucknow. The Supreme Court later clubbed all the cases and ordered that they would be heard at Lucknow. It also set aside the HC order for dropping of charges against some BJP leaders.
Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri dispute 'most fiercely-contested case in India's history': Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
The Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya was the "most fiercely-contested cases in India's legal history" in which every point was "hotly" debated and "passionately" argued by the lawyers, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the bench that delivered the historic verdict, has said.
In the unanimous verdict, the five-judge bench on November 9 last year cleared the way for the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti to appear in person when called in Babri demolition trial: Court
A special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case on Monday put BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti on notice to appear in person when asked to record their statements.
Special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav said while granting this exemption it was clarified that they would have to appear in person "as and when their presence was required".
He said the three accused “are directed that they will ensure their presence in the court on the date to be fixed by the court”. No date was immediately fixed.
