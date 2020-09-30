Babri Masjid verdict live: All accused including LK Advani, MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti acquitted

CBI Judge SK Yadav acquits all 32 accused, says demolition was not a criminal conspiracy. Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a special CBI court pronounced its verdict in the case, in which several senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh were accused. Stay tuned for live updates.