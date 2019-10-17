Ayodhya case: CJ Gogoi says 'Enough is enough'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 17 2019, 07:53am ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2019, 07:53am ist
DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in the protracted Ayodhya case related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple, in the legal battle where both the Hindu and Muslim sides made their arguments for 40 days to lay their claims over 2.77 acres of land.

A five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi wrapped up the hearing pertaining to the site which the Hindus claimed belonged to them for being the birthplace of Lord Rama while the Muslims asserted that it was a 16th-century mosque known as 'Babri Masjid'.

Read: Ayodhya case hearing ends; SC reserves judgement

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayodhya
Babri Masjid
Ram Janmabhoomi
Comments (+)
 