Ayodhya case: CJ Gogoi says 'Enough is enough'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in the protracted Ayodhya case related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple, in the legal battle where both the Hindu and Muslim sides made their arguments for 40 days to lay their claims over 2.77 acres of land.

A five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi wrapped up the hearing pertaining to the site which the Hindus claimed belonged to them for being the birthplace of Lord Rama while the Muslims asserted that it was a 16th-century mosque known as 'Babri Masjid'.

