Ayodhya case: Temple razed for mosque, says advocate

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2019, 11:24am ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2019, 11:54am ist

The Hindu temple in Ayodhya was destroyed to construct a mosque at the disputed site, said advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Tuesday while referring to an ASI report.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity, told the court that the ASI's report refers to figures of crocodiles and tortoise, which were alien to the Muslim culture.

The submissions were made during the eighth day hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The senior advocate is referring to other archaeological evidences from the ASI's report to buttress claims that the disputed area had a Hindu temple.

The hearing is underway before the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

Ayodhya
Supreme Court
Archaeological Survey of India
Babri Masjid
Ram Temple
